Turkey's total installed electricity capacity is expected to reach approximately 100,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2021, according to the country’s Presidential Year Plan for 2021.

Both Turkey’s and global electricity demand is on track to increase by around 3% and almost 5%, respectively, according to the plan, spurring the country's goal to add installed capacity to meet domestic demand.

Turkey's total installed electricity capacity, which is set to reach 96,439 MW by the end of this year, will increase to 99,995 MW by the end of next year.

Hydropower plants will generate the most of this installed capacity at 31,688 MW, followed by natural gas with 25,634 MW.

Domestic coal will take a sizable share with 11,313 MW along with imported coal-powered plants with 10,307 MW.

Installed wind power is also expected to reach 9,633 MW and 7,750 MW for solar.

The country’s electricity consumption is forecast to reach 304 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) by the end of this year and up to 319.8 billion kWh by the end of next year.