Türkiye's Karpowership, one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants is in talks with four European countries for the supply of a floating power plant with a capacity of 2 gigawatts.

According to the information shared by Karpowership, the company has eight energy ships with a capacity of 2 gigawatts, which the company can rapidly supply to European countries.

The largest of the ships has an installed capacity of 500 megawatts.

The floating power ships, which can generate electricity from liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquid fuels, can be connected to the country's electricity grid in about 30 days.

It is predicted that the ships demanded by European countries from Karpowership to increase their energy supply before the upcoming winter period can meet the needs of 5 million households and also support district central heating systems.

In a statement, Karpowership Trade Group Head Zeynep Harezi stated that the effects of the energy crisis continue as winter approaches in Europe.

“Karpowership offers a fast, flexible and cost-effective solution to the supply constraint,” she said.

Karpowership, a subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding, has a total capacity of 6 gigawatts of energy ships.

The company, which produces electricity from floating power plants in different parts of the world, especially in countries such as Cuba and Brazil, will send an energy ship to Europe for the first time if the negotiations are completed.