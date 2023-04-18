Natural gas distribution companies invested TL 12 billion ($618 million) in network and improvement projects across Türkiye last year, according to the Turkish Natural Gas Distributors Association (GAZBIR) 2022 Sector Report.

As of late 2022, natural gas was supplied to 675 out of 973 districts in the country, reaching a population of 70.2 million and providing 82% of the population with access to natural gas.

Compared to the previous year, the number of natural gas subscribers in the country increased by 6.2% to reach 19.7 million, making Türkiye the third-highest country in Europe for natural gas subscribers.

GAZBIR predicts that Türkiye will become the second-highest country in Europe for natural gas subscribers by 2025, as potential subscribers become more active and network investments continue, with saturation already reached in other European countries.

Istanbul has the highest number of natural gas subscribers in Türkiye, with 5.6 million, followed by the capital Ankara with 2 million subscribers, northwestern Bursa province with 1.06 million subscribers, western Izmir with 901,314 subscribers, and northwestern Kocaeli with 695,541 subscribers.

Last year’s investment amount brought the total investment in natural gas distribution to TL 80 billion so far while plans are underway to invest an additional TL 57 billion in natural gas distribution between 2023 and 2026, with the aim of providing gas supply to 209 new settlements.,

In 2023, 89 new settlements will receive natural gas supply, followed by 44 in 2024, 24 in 2025, and 52 in 2026. Of these, 80 settlements will be transmitted by pipeline, while 129 will receive compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The natural gas expansion investments planned between 2023 and 2026 are expected to provide access to natural gas for 1.7 million people.

Natural gas consumption

In Türkiye, the total natural gas consumption fell by 12% in 2022 compared to the previous year, reaching 53.3 bcm. This decrease was influenced by warmer weather in the second half of the year compared to the same period in 2021, the use of alternative energy sources for electricity production, and reduced consumption in the industry.

Residential consumption accounted for the largest share of natural gas consumption last year, at 34%. Natural gas consumption in residential areas increased by 8% compared to the previous year, reaching 18.1 bcm.

Natural gas consumption in Türkiye was divided among several sectors, with power plants accounting for 27%, followed by the industrial sector at 25%, the service sector at 11%, and the energy sector at 3%.

Istanbul had the highest natural gas consumption of any city, with 8.35 bcm. Ankara ranked second with 4.59 bcm, followed by Izmir with 4.42 bcm, Kocaeli with 3.82 bcm, and Bursa with 3.34 bcm.