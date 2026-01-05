Türkiye has reached a new long-term agreement to import a total of 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Sunday.

Under the deal, Türkiye will receive 2.25 billion cubic metres of gas per year for 15 years from Azerbaijan's Absheron field, Bayraktar told a televised interview.

Deliveries via pipeline are set to begin in 2029.

He added that final negotiations were concluded on Friday and that the agreement was expected to be signed shortly.

"We have again found gas at a favorable price and have begun to bring it to our country on a long-term basis," Bayraktar said.