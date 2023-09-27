Türkiye has agreed on a deal with Romania to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, its state energy company announced on Wednesday, as Ankara expands its gas export reach.

The agreement between BOTAŞ and OMV Petrom, one of the largest energy companies in the region, will see gas exports to Romania at up to 4 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, or around 1.5 bcm of gas per year starting on Oct. 1.

The agreement runs until the first quarter of 2025, a statement by BOTAŞ said.

Boasting extensive liquefied gas import infrastructure, Türkiye aims to be an alternate supplier to smaller gas markets in southeastern Europe.

"(The company) is increasing its contribution to the security and diversity of energy supplies in neighboring markets and Europe," BOTAŞ said.

The companies also agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of transmission, storage, production and green energy technologies, it noted.

BOTAŞ this year agreed on deals to dispatch gas shipments to Bulgaria and Hungary.

The company's agreement with Hungary's MVM last month to sell about 300 million cubic meters of gas marks the first time that Türkiye has agreed to gas exports with a non-neighboring country.

It followed an agreement to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas under a 13-year deal struck with Bulgaria.

With the latest deal, the export commitments of BOTAŞ will reach up to 3.3 bcm, almost the total capacity of the country's northern export route, which Ankara says could be doubled with some investment from European neighbors.