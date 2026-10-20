Türkiye aims to cover approximately 70% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2040, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Tuesday.

Renewable energy plays a central role in Türkiye’s energy policy, Bayraktar said at a ceremony marking the start of Ankara University’s 2026-2027 academic year.

"Alongside solar and wind, hydropower and geothermal resources need to be developed in an environmentally responsible way. By 2040, Türkiye aims to meet 70% of its energy needs from renewable sources," Bayraktar said.

The minister described the target as "very important and ambitious."

"Renewable energy investments are important for strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on foreign supplies and contributing to climate goals," he said.

Türkiye also needs to draw on a diverse mix of energy sources to meet rising demand, Bayraktar said, adding that the country aims to invest $20 billion in energy efficiency between 2024 and 2030.

He also said that the country needs to answer three main questions in the energy sector: meeting growing energy demand, reducing dependence on foreign energy sources, and achieving climate targets.

On the topic of energy security and ongoing global risks, Bayraktar noted that global developments have prompted countries to reassess their energy security.

"Türkiye has also invested in many different areas to reduce vulnerabilities in its energy sector," he added.

The minister similarly highlighted efforts for boosting domestic gas and oil production, mentioning that with the commissioning of the Osman Gazi floating production platform, the aim is to double natural gas production in the Black Sea starting in 2027.

He referred to the platform that was sent off to the Sakarya Gas Field last weekend.

Bayraktar also highlighted the importance of oil production in Gabar, Şırnak, stating that approximately 85,000 barrels of oil are produced there daily.

Moreover, he also recalled that mining is another area of focus for Türkiye.

"Critical minerals and rare earth elements are of strategic importance for artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the defense industry. Bringing these resources into the economy in compliance with environmental and occupational safety standards will reduce dependence on foreign sources," the minister said.