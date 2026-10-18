Geothermal energy could play a larger role in the global energy transition, and COP31 provides Türkiye with a chance to showcase its expertise and attract investment in the sector, said Marit Brommer, CEO of the International Geothermal Association (IGA).

Geothermal energy can help countries secure reliable domestic energy supplies, develop sustainable heating and cooling solutions, and reduce dependence on imported fuels, Brommer said in a recent interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

She suggested that the greatest opportunity is in the area of changing how geothermal energy is viewed.

"We should look beyond geothermal solely as an electricity technology. We should recognize it as a resource that can support entire energy systems, local economies and communities," she said.

Investment and regulation needed

Brommer said greater investment, stronger regulation and institutional readiness are needed to realize geothermal energy's full potential worldwide.

Significant upfront investment requirements, the fact that benefits extend over decades, exploration risks and lengthy permitting procedures can deter investors even in areas with considerable geological potential, she said.

Governments can make a substantial difference by clarifying resource rights, establishing transparent licensing procedures, developing mechanisms to mitigate exploration risks and providing stable, long-term investment conditions, Brommer said.

Building institutional capacity is equally important. Countries need regulators, financial institutions and public authorities equipped to support geothermal development, she said.

"We must now turn decades of scientific knowledge and technical expertise into policy, investment and implementation," she added.

Türkiye stands out for diverse geothermal uses

Türkiye has become one of the world's leading geothermal countries, ranking fourth globally and first in Europe in installed geothermal electricity capacity, Brommer said.

"But what makes Türkiye particularly interesting is the diversity of its geothermal applications," she said.

She said Türkiye could demonstrate international leadership by showing how geothermal energy supports not only electricity generation but also district heating, agriculture and local economic development.

"Türkiye's experience in resource development, investment, regulation and direct-use applications offers valuable lessons for emerging geothermal markets across Central Asia, the Balkans, Africa and beyond," she said.

"The next generation of geothermal leadership will be measured not only in megawatts of electricity generated, but also in the diversity of applications and the value created for communities," Brommer added.

Brommer also said COP31 could help bring geothermal energy into broader international discussions on energy security, economic resilience and climate action.

Geothermal energy is sometimes overlooked in international energy debates because it is less visible than other renewable energy sources, she said.

"We see COP31 as an important opportunity to connect geothermal expertise with the wider policy and investment community," she said.

Brommer stressed that discussions at COP31 should move beyond targets and focus on implementation.

"That means connecting policymakers, regulators, development banks, investors and geothermal experts around practical solutions: how to reduce exploration risks, strengthen regulatory institutions, mobilize capital and develop projects that deliver lasting benefits to communities. The next chapter of geothermal development will not be determined by geological potential alone, but by our collective ability to turn that potential into sustainable investment, infrastructure and societal value," she explained.