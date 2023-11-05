Türkiye aims to increase its installed electricity capacity by 27% to 136,000 megawatts (MW) in 2028, while renewables are projected to account for half of production, the data shared by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry Saturday indicates.

"We will increase our installed electricity power from 106,000 megawatts to 136,000 megawatts, with an increase of 27% in 5 years," the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the post, a chart containing the targets of the energy sector within the scope of the 12th Development Plan covering the years 2024-2028 was included.

According to the data in the chart, the electrical energy demand in the country will reach 430 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2028, while the wind energy installed power is set to equal 18,000 megawatts and the solar energy installed power is set to be 30,000 megawatts.

In the same period, the amount of electrical energy produced from domestic resources is expected to be 270 TWh, while the share of renewable resources in electricity production is set to be 50%, and the percentage of natural gas in electricity production will be 15%.

Underground natural gas storage capacity will be increased to 13 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2028, and battery storage capacity will be increased to 5,000 megawatts.