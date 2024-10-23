Turkish defense industry presents high-tech systems at SAHA EXPO

TOLUN (top 2nd) guided munition with infrared seeker, SADAK 4T (top) multi-carry raft, LGK-81 (bottom 2nd) laser guidance kit and KGK-84 (bottom) winged guidance kit are displayed at the Aselsan booth during the SAHA EXPO 2024 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition at Istanbul Fair Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2024.
STM NETA 300, an unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Co. A.Ş., exhibited at the SAHA Expo, Türkiye's flagship defense and aerospace event, organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA) in Istanbul, Türkiye.