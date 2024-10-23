Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Turkish defense industry presents high-tech systems at SAHA EXPO

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 23, 2024 1:01 pm +03 +03:00

A Bayraktar Kalkan is on display during the SAHA EXPO, International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2024.

AA

TOLUN (top 2nd) guided munition with infrared seeker, SADAK 4T (top) multi-carry raft, LGK-81 (bottom 2nd) laser guidance kit and KGK-84 (bottom) winged guidance kit are displayed at the Aselsan booth during the SAHA EXPO 2024 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition at Istanbul Fair Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2024.

AA

A robot dog is displayed during the SAHA EXPO 2024 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition at the Istanbul Fair Center.

AA

One of Türkiye's domestic arms manufacturers, Sarsılmaz Firearms Industry, introduced the BEST Defence 25 mm RWS, Türkiye's first armed robot, SARBOT, and the SAR-7/24 at the SAHA EXPO.

AA

AA

STM NETA 300, an unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Co. A.Ş., exhibited at the SAHA Expo, Türkiye's flagship defense and aerospace event, organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

AA

The Bayraktar Kizilelma, the indigenous unmanned stealth fighter jet, is on display during the SAHA EXPO, International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul.

AA

Bayraktar Kemankes 2 Mini Intelligent Cruise Missile is on display during the SAHA EXPO, International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul.

AA

A view of the CANIK booth during SAHA EXPO 2024 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition at Istanbul Fair Center.

AA

The SAR-7/24 gun of Sarsilmaz, a privately owned small arms manufacturer based in Türkiye, is on display during the SAHA EXPO, International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul.

AA

