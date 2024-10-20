Tükiye looks to further lift the share of its renewable energy sources for electricity production, according to a report on Sunday, citing a budget proposal for next year.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources projects that the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production will increase to 47.8% next year, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said.

According to a compilation by an AA correspondent from the ministry's 2025 budget proposal, the aim is to increase the share of solar power plants (SPP), wind power plants (WPP), geothermal power plants (GPP) and hydroelectric power plants (HPP) in electricity production.

It is also aimed to increase the daily regeneration capacity of natural gas storage facilities and reduce the share of natural gas in electricity production while lowering the loss rate in electricity distribution and transmission.

Türkiye has an installed capacity of 32,195 megawatts (MW) of HPP, 12,369 MW of WPP, 18,756 MW of SPP and 1,691 MW of GPP, according to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ).

Within the scope of the proposal, it is envisaged to expand the use of renewable energy sources for reliable, economical and high-quality electricity production.

Accordingly, it is planned to increase the installed capacity to 22,600 MW for SPP, 14,800 MW for WPP, 32,395 MW for HPP and 4,487 MW for GPP by 2025, and to increase the share of renewable sources in electricity production to 47.8%.

The share of renewable sources in electricity production, which was 42.7% last year, is expected to reach 45% by the end of 2024.

Reducing the share of imported sources in the electricity production portfolio and strengthening supply security are among the ministry's priority goals.

In this context, plans to increase the use of domestic resources in electricity production, reduce external dependence on energy and ensure the security of electricity and natural gas supply are prominent.

Curbing the loss rate in electricity transmission and distribution is also among the priority goals.

The aim is to increase the share of domestic resources in electricity production to 58.9% by the end of the year and to 59.4% by 2025 to reduce external dependence on energy.

Moreover, the ministry aims to reduce the share of natural gas in electricity production to 20.7% by the end of the year and to 18.9% by 2025. The share of natural gas in electricity production was recorded as 21.4% in 2023.

On the other hand, it is planned to increase the regeneration capacity of natural gas storage facilities to 155 million cubic meters (mcm) per day by 2025, to increase the entry capacity of the natural gas transmission network to 525 million cubic meters per day by the end of the year and to maintain this amount by 2025, and to increase the underground natural gas storage capacity from the current 5.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 6.3 bcm by 2025.

Additionally, it is planned to reduce the loss rate in electricity transmission to 1.98% by the end of the year and to 1.96% by 2025.

Moreover, to promote energy efficiency, it is planned to increase the number of LED fixtures to be used in new general lighting facilities to 240,000 by the end of this year and 400,000 by 2025.

In line with these goals, it is expected that the ministry will be allocated a budget of TL 45.3 billion ($1.33 billion) for 2025.