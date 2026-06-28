Türkiye has emerged as one of the top countries for renewable energy additions in 2025, according to a new report evaluating the country's energy transition, industrial policies, financing and future goals.

The report titled "Turkey Transition Factbook 2026," published by BloombergNEF (BNEF), an international energy analysis and research organization, assesses the country's progress toward a low-carbon economy, highlighting its progress and projections for upcoming decades.

According to the report, Türkiye ranked fifth in the world in new wind energy installations and 10th in solar energy installations last year, making the country one of the leading markets globally in both technologies.

It also points to expectations for the country "to take a prominent role" in global climate discussions as the host of COP31 later this year.

The report comprehensively evaluated issues such as energy scenarios, decarbonization, carbon markets, and financing the energy transition.

On Türkiye's 2035 renewable goals, BNEF said it expects the country to achieve its target of 120 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity.

Looking at capacity additions in 2025, Türkiye added 6.4GW in solar and 2.1GW in wind, for a joint 8.5 GW, which BNEF said it "highlighted the scale of Turkey's renewable energy buildout."

Moreover, it pointed out that the solar capacity is expected to double by 2030, with expectations for unlicensed projects to remain the largest source of additions this year.

"However, utility-scale projects are set to take a growing share of the market, accounting for most additions over 2028-2035," it added.

It also suggested that the growth would be supported through the government's YEKA program auctions and agreements with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wind, battery storage growth

At the same time, the report projected that Türkiye's wind market could scale up with 25GW in additions by 2035.

"Turkey's wind market is set to regain momentum after an expected dip in 2026, with annual installations likely to increase to around 3GW by the end of the decade," it said.

"Growth will be driven by utility-scale projects, particularly those awarded through Yeka auctions, which are expected to contribute 37% of total auctions over 2026-2035," it added.

Furthermore, the report pointed out that Türkiye's battery storage market is also expected to grow rapidly in the near future. A decline in battery costs, rising renewable energy capacity, and the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities are expected to accelerate energy storage investments, according to BNEF.

Türkiye has enjoyed a strong momentum in solar and wind energy expansion in recent years as it aims to curb dependence on foreign energy sources, while also advancing its clean energy goals.

Earlier this week, top Turkish officials, as part of the London Climate Action Week, underscored the importance of energy transition, not only in terms of climate change but also for its role in economic growth and as a driver of prosperity.

They also said the investment of up to of $200 billion is needed by 2035 to advance supply security and achieve energy transition goals.

Renewable share in electricity generation

The recent data also indicated that Türkiye’s renewable energy sources accounted for 72.3% of electricity generation in May, reaching the highest level recorded in the past 26 years.

During the same period, coal’s share in power generation fell to 17%, marking its lowest level in 22 years.

In his assessment to the Anadolu Agency (AA), Türkiye and Caucasus Regional Leader at energy think tank Ember, Ufuk Alparslan, said that the May records "show that renewable energy is becoming increasingly decisive in Türkiye's electricity system."

According to data from Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPIAŞ), record levels of renewable electricity generation were reached in May on both a monthly and an hourly basis, as per the AA report.