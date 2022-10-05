The second Türkiye-Azerbaijan Energy Forum, organized for further cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, kicked off Wednesday in Istanbul.

The second edition, the first was held in Baku on Dec. 21-22, 2021, is hosted by Türkiye, according to the Energy Ministry statement.

In the forum, which aims to bring together the public and private sector representatives of the two countries in the field of energy, four separate working groups will work to further develop the energy relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Working groups will discuss many fields of energy, especially hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, electricity transmission and distribution, and renewable energy, for cooperation.

A protocol, which will be prepared as a result of the work of the groups, will be signed by the energy ministers of the two countries.

On the closing day of the forum, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Perviz Şahbazov are scheduled to deliver speeches.

Significant progress has been made in a short time following the signing of the agreements prepared by the working groups due to the first forum held last year.

Türkiye, which draws attention to the path it has taken in the field of renewable energy, has also increased its cooperation with Azerbaijan.

While the national energy companies of the two countries increase their cooperation, negotiations with third countries continue as well.

Azerbaijani officials and investors from the renewable energy sector, who have improved their relations with companies in Türkiye are expected to visit the country for technical trips.

According to the ministry statement, Türkiye is transferring its experience to Azerbaijan in the field of electricity transmission, and work continues on the Operation Agreement of Türkiye Electricity Transmission Inc. and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic State Energy Agency.