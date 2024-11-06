Türkiye’s daily and monthly natural gas and crude oil production broke new records in October, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said Wednesday.

"The upward trend in oil and natural gas production continues. The production broke records on both a monthly and daily basis in October," the ministry noted.

Domestic crude oil production reached an all-time monthly high of 3.36 million barrels, while the country’s natural gas output hit 234.4 million cubic meters (mcm), the ministry said in a written statement.

In October, it noted that daily oil and natural gas production averaged 108,443 barrels and 7.56 million cubic meters, respectively.

The highest daily output in oil was seen on Oct. 29 with 111,280 barrels, the infographic shared by the ministry showed.

Moreover, natural gas production peaked on Oct. 23 at 7.9 mcm, according to the data.

In the last couple of years, Türkiye has boosted oil and gas exploration efforts, resulting in newly discovered reserves in the southeastern Gabar region and a major gas field on the Black Sea coast.

Oil output from the Gabar region accounted for 46.6% of the country’s total oil production last month, while the natural gas production at the Sakarya Field accounted for 84% of all gas production, the ministry said.

On Oct. 29, production in Gabar reached its highest level with 52,573 barrels; on Oct. 23, natural gas production in the Sakarya Gas Field reached 6.66 mcm.

Türkiye has focused on gas and oil production in 2024, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, commenting on the latest figures.

"We will increase our production in both oil and natural gas with new fields, new explorations and new drilling," he said, noting that the country's needs are increasing.

"We will strive for new reserves and new discoveries on different continents, as in the example of Oruç Reis, which started its seismic activities in Somalia," he added.

"Our goal is making Türkiye fully independent in energy."

Turkish research vessel Oruç Reis arrived in Somalia last month to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas. The mission is expected to last approximately seven months.

At the welcoming ceremony at the Port of Mogadishu, Bayraktar announced that the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and the Somali Petroleum Authority signed a new agreement on onshore hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia.