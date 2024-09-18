Türkiye's state energy company BOTAŞ signed a 10-year liquified natural gas (LNG) deal with TotalEnergies beginning in 2027, a top official said Wednesday.

This marked Türkiye's third major LNG deal this year after it had inked agreements with U.S. giant ExxonMobil in May and British Shell earlier this month, thus further broadening its supply scope.

"We signed a long-term LNG agreement between our national company BOTAŞ and TotalEnergies at the Gastech 2024 event in Houston," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a post on X.

"The 10-year deal will start in 2027 and will deliver 16 LNG cargoes of up to 1.6 billion cubic meters per year," he added.

"Our long-term LNG agreements are of great importance in ensuring the security of energy supply for both our country and our region, increasing our resource diversity and providing flexibility to our energy supply," said the minister, expressing hope the deal will benefit both companies and the country.

Diversifying resources is seen as an important strategy for the country's energy sector to ensure supply, and authorities have pushed for a diversified energy mix that includes nuclear energy, gas and renewables.

The deal with Shell, also beginning in 2027, would cover the delivery of 4 bcm of LNG annually for a period of 10 years.

With a consumption of approximately 50 bcm a year, Türkiye has the fourth-largest natural gas market in Europe.

It meets the largest part of its consumption needs with imported gas.

However, the country also has the supply flexibility for a large part of national consumption needs with liquefied gas instead of pipeline gas if needed, with a gasification capacity of approximately 0.16 bcm LNG per day, according to Reuters calculations.

Despite relying on energy imports, the country has, in recent years, expanded the scope of exploration efforts for both oil and natural gas in a bid to curb dependency.