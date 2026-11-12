Turkish state-owned nuclear energy company TÜNAŞ and a subsidiary of Canada's AtkinsRealis signed an ​agreement to conduct a feasibility study for a ⁠potential expansion of Türkiye's nuclear power ⁠program, the Canadian firm and officials said Thursday.

The agreement, signed through AtkinsRealis subsidiary Candu Energy Inc., covers feasibility and front-end engineering design studies to support potential investment decisions.

The company said in a statement that it would carry out a comprehensive study to be completed ​by the end of 2027 for a potential ​multi-unit ⁠nuclear project, as well as front-end engineering and design (FEED) work.

Türkiye is looking to expand its nuclear program beyond the 4.8-gigawatt (GW) Akkuyu plant under construction by Russia's Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin, with sites in the Black Sea province of Sinop and the northwestern Thrace region identified as potential locations for new plants.

The deal was signed during the U.N. climate conference, COP31 in Antalya, attended by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Canadian Environment, Climate Change and Nature Minister Julie Dabrusin.

Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company (TÜNAŞ) General Manager Necati Yamaç and AtkinsRealis Nuclear President Joe St. Julian signed the agreement, witnessed by AtkinsRealis President and CEO Ian L. Edwards.

St. Julian told Reuters that the parties were currently discussing a six-unit plan for a 4.5-gigawatt plant in Türkiye, adding that they planned to complete the engineering design study by 2028, with that leading to a final investment decision.

There was also agreement on a road map ⁠for financing the project, St. Julian said.

Ankara has earlier said it was in talks with ​Canada, South Korea, Russia, Japan and China on a potential plant. It has signed memorandums of understanding with Canada ⁠and ‌South Korea ‌on nuclear cooperation.

Last week, unveiling the ‌country's national energy plan, Bayraktar said Ankara aims to raise nuclear ​capacity to 10 GW ⁠by 2040 and expects nuclear power to meet ⁠11% of electricity demand by then.

He has also ⁠described 2027 as a ​decision year for plans in Sinop or Thrace.

On Thursday, Bayraktar said that FEED work within the new memorandum "will advance the project’s technical and commercial development, providing a sound basis for our final investment decisions."

"Under the 'CANDU Feasibility and Front-End Engineering Design Memorandum of Agreement' signed between Türkiye Nükleer Enerji A.Ş. and Candu Energy Inc., part of AtkinsRéalis, we are moving into a comprehensive feasibility and front-end engineering design (FEED) phase focused specifically on CANDU reactor technology," Bayraktar said on X.

"This work will allow us to assess in detail the site selection, technology adaptation, operating arrangements and financing for the new nuclear power plant project to be developed in Türkiye," he added.

He also noted that priorities throughout this process are to maximize the participation of Turkish industry and develop a highly skilled workforce.

"Alongside detailed plans for localization and training, we will carefully define the project structure and implementation schedule, prepare cost estimates and assess risks," the minister said.

"I hope this step, which will help define our long-term nuclear energy road map and strengthen our security of supply, will benefit both our countries," he concluded.

The signing of the agreement follows last month's visit by the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Türkiye.

NATO allies Canada and Türkiye upgraded their relations ⁠to a "strategic partnership" during the ⁠visit, which marked the first-ever official bilateral visit by a Canadian prime minister.

Carney then noted that AtkinsRealis was one of the contenders for a nuclear plant in Türkiye.

Bayraktar said that the signing ceremony on Thursday "marked a concrete step forward in the strong nuclear energy cooperation between our two countries."