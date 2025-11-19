Turkish authorities late on Tuesday denied claims that Türkiye's recent liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with the U.S. will end Russian gas imports, leading to an imminent energy crisis.

"Türkiye is one of the strongest countries in its region in terms of security of (energy) supplies, with its pipeline, LNG and storage infrastructure. There is no problem with the security of natural gas supplies or risk of an energy crisis today or for the coming winter period," the Directorate of Communications' Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) said in a written statement on X.

Debunking the claims in some media reports, the center said they were "products of disinformation."

The statement also noted that Türkiye’s natural gas supply from Russia continues "uninterrupted and as planned within the framework of long-term contracts in force between the relevant institutions."

At the same time, it said the country’s procurement of pipeline gas and LNG from multiple sources, such as the U.S., Azerbaijan, Iran, Algeria, Oman and Qatar, "is a technical preference aimed at diversifying supply security, increasing competition and strengthening the flexibility of supplies."

Russia remains Türkiye's largest gas supplier, but its share of the market has fallen from more than 60% two decades ago to 37% in the first half of 2025, according to Reuters. Most European countries halted imports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ankara has often reiterated that it aims to increase the diversity of its supply and benefit from global LNG abundance while also boosting its push for domestic gas and oil production, alongside renewable capacity expansion. It is also planning to start production of electricity from its first nuclear power plant, developed by Russia's Rosatom, next year.

At the same time, the country has positioned itself to become a regional gas trading hub, and its state-run energy firm BOTAŞ has already signed deals to supply Hungary and Romania with small volumes of gas.

In September, Türkiye signed a 20-year deal with trading company Mercuria to buy U.S. liquefied natural gas.

The Trump administration has pushed countries like India to halt energy purchases from Russia – while trying to corner the Kremlin in peace talks with Kyiv – slapping it with additional tariffs, which have tested Washington-New Delhi ties.

Türkiye is the second-largest importer of seaborne Russian Urals crude after India, according to LSEG data. It has not joined Western sanctions against Russia but complies with international laws and restrictions.

It is also a major mediator in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.