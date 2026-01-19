Türkiye eyes launching its first offshore wind farm tenders by the end of 2026, according to Ibrahim Erden, the president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB).

"This way, we can see our first offshore wind turbines by 2030-2031," Erden told Anadolu Agency (AA) in remarks published on Sunday.

He noted that the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has been carrying out intensive work in the offshore wind sector for the past two to three years.

He said those efforts include identifying suitable sites, designing tender mechanisms, and exploring financing models, with industry groups working alongside public authorities and both domestic and international stakeholders.

Türkiye is one of two European countries with the strongest wind potential, Erden said, adding that the country cannot afford to leave that potential untapped.

Türkiye already has a growing fleet of onshore wind turbines. The country's installed electricity capacity reached 121,782 megawatts (MW) by the end of November last year, with wind energy accounting for 14,546 megawatts, or 11.9%.

Momentum for offshore wind gained pace in 2024, when the World Bank Group, working with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, published a road map laying the groundwork for the sector.

The road map lays out a strategic analysis of the opportunities and challenges to deliver viable offshore wind projects, based on local insight and global experience.

Türkiye has set a goal of installing 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2035. According to the road map, Turkish waters have an estimated total technical offshore wind potential of about 75 gigawatts, with as much as 7 gigawatts that could be installed by 2040.