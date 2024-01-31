The delegation of the state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAŞ) recently held a series of meetings with representatives of Turkmenistan's public natural gas and petrol companies regarding the delivery of Turkmen gas to Türkiye, according to the firm's statement on Tuesday.

During the meetings, the strong ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye were emphasized and BOTAŞ's determination and desire to deliver Turkmen gas to Türkiye was expressed in line with the political will of the leaders of the two countries, the company said in the statement.

BOTAŞ expressed its readiness to support the Turkmen side to realize this goal "while the importance of maintaining constant communication between the two state-owned companies to bring Turkmen gas to Turkish and world markets was underlined."

The company also emphasized that it continues its work to increase the diversity of energy resources and "achieve our country's goal of becoming a natural gas hub."

Türkiye heavily relies on imports for its energy needs but seeks to expand its reach and has been working on ramping up explorations and production to curb its external dependence.

"On Jan. 29, 2024, a meeting was held at BOTAŞ headquarters, with the participation of Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ankara Mekan Ishanguliyev and between a delegation of Turkmengaz and Turkmenpetrol officials and a BOTAŞ delegation chaired by Deputy General Manager Mithat Aydın, where the transportation of Turkmenistan gas to Türkiye and the short and long-term cooperation opportunities between the parties were discussed," the Turkish company said on its website.

It added that another high-level meeting was held between the BOTAŞ chairperson and General Manager Abdulvahit Fidan, Ishanguliyev and vice presidents of Turkmengaz and Turkmenpetrol.

There is no direct route for gas from Turkmenistan to come to Türkiye. Turkmenistan has connections to Russia via Kazakhstan and directly to Iran's gas network. The pipeline project that would connect Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, and thus to Türkiye and Europe, via the Caspian Sea was evaluated in the past.