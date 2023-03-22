Türkiye has provided nearly TL 4.1 billion ($215.35 million) in energy support to survivors of devastating earthquakes that all but leveled the country’s southeastern region last month, according to a senior official.

The aid has been provided by wiping off all unpaid electricity and natural gas bills, from before the quakes, of citizens whose houses and workplaces were either destroyed or sustained heavy damage, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

“Within this scope, the amount of direct support, including TL 3.13 billion in electricity and TL 953 million in natural gas, stands at TL 4.08 billion,” Dönmez wrote on Twitter.

The Feb. 6 earthquakes were the worst natural disaster to strike modern-day Türkiye, and hit parts of Syria, killing over 56,000 – the vast majority in Türkiye. In addition, nearly 300,000 buildings in Türkiye collapsed or were severely damaged in 11 provinces, leaving millions homeless.

Dönmez also said accruals and collections have also been postponed until the end of May in Adıyaman, Hatay, Malatya and Kahramanmaraş, as well as in Islahiye and Nurdağı districts of Gaziantep, except for subscribers of high-consumption industrial and commercial premises that were not damaged in the earthquakes.

The bills to be issued from June will be divided into six equal installments, free of interest rates, said the minister.

“We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our citizens in and outside the earthquake-hit zone. We will continue to heal our wounds with unity, togetherness, and solidarity,” he added.