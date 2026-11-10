Türkiye has generated $500 million from electricity exports since the start of 2025, a newly published report by the think tank Ember indicated on Tuesday.

The report, published just as the country is hosting the high-level climate talks, highlights the role of interconnections, also pointing out that "Türkiye has an opportunity to become a key hub in the regional clean electricity transition."

"Türkiye is establishing itself as a regional power exporter, but its exports remain well below their potential. Deeper regional cooperation in electricity trade can strengthen energy security, diversify supply and generate additional revenue, positioning Türkiye as a strategic hub in the region’s clean energy transition," the report suggested.

Moreover, it noted that "record power export revenue in 2025, new regional interconnection projects and electricity shortages in neighboring countries provide a strong foundation, while Türkiye’s renewable energy ambitions offer potential to scale up clean electricity trade."

The report cited a decline in electricity to Greece, but pointed to an increase in exports to Iraq and Syria.

"Following the reopening of the 300 MW interconnection with Iraq in July 2024, Türkiye exported electricity at close to full capacity through the end of the year. In 2025, operational interconnection capacity was doubled, further boosting exports and making Iraq Türkiye’s largest electricity export partner that year," it said.

"Syria has also become an important new export destination, as infrastructure and political conditions have improved," it added.

The London-based think tank also said that Türkiye’s electricity export revenues reached a combined value of about $500 million in the past 20 months.

"Türkiye’s electricity export revenues reached a record $360 million in 2025. Including the first eight months of 2026, cumulative revenues reached $500 million over 20 months."