Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has granted the deferral of advance payments for distribution license holders, authorized supply companies, and supply companies directly or indirectly owned by Organized Industrial Zones (OSBs) in cities where a state of emergency has been declared, or designated as disaster areas owing to the effects of early February earthquakes.

According to this decision, published in the Official Gazette, until Dec. 31 advance payment amounts specified in the advance payment notifications in accordance with Article 132/Ç of the Electricity Market Balancing and Reconciliation Regulation for distribution license holders, authorized supply companies, and supply companies directly or indirectly owned by OSBs in cities where a state of emergency was been declared, or those classified as disaster-hit areas, will be deferred until the final payment date of the relevant billing period.

During the period when advance payments are deferred, no default interest will be applied to the market operator or market participant.

This decision will come into effect starting Oct. 1.