Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas via a pipeline to Romania starting from Oct. 1 and running until March 31, 2025, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) said in a statement Wednesday.

The agreement between BOTAŞ and Romania's OMV Petrom, one of the largest energy companies in the region, will cover the export of up to 4 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas daily to Romania.

Both companies also agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of transmission, storage, production and green energy technologies, as well as in the natural gas trade, BOTAŞ said.

The deal is the latest in a number of pipeline gas export agreements between Türkiye and neighboring countries.

BOTAŞ entered into agreements to send gas to Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary over the previous months.

The company's agreement with Hungary's MVM to sell about 300 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas signed last month also marked the first time Türkiye has agreed to gas exports with a non-neighboring country.

It followed an agreement to transmit up to 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas under a 13-year deal struck with Bulgaria earlier this year.

Within three years, BOTAŞ hopes to rank among the top 10 exporting enterprises in Türkiye. In light of this, the corporation is pursuing new export deals through negotiations with other countries and businesses.