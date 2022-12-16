Türkiye’s Ordu municipality, a northern province located on the Black Sea coast, signed an agreement with the Israeli company Eco Wave Power for the world's largest and Türkiye's first wave energy plant project, the Israel Embassy to Türkiye announced via its Twitter account on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between the municipality's subsidiary, OREN Ordu Energy, and Israeli Eco Wave Power.

With an installed capacity of up to 77 megawatts, the plant will be "the world's largest wave energy plant," upon completion, the embassy added.

The plant will be located in Ordu and will be completed at an estimated cost of $150 million (TL 2.80 billion).

OREN will assign nine potentially suitable breakwaters to Eco Wave Power for a period of 25 years.

Eco Wave Power will be responsible for constructing and commissioning the power plant and selling electricity generated from the power plant in accordance with an approved production quota to be determined for the site.