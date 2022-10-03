Türkiye and Libya on Monday signed a series of preliminary economic agreements that included potential energy exploration in maritime areas, the Turkish foreign minister said, emphasizing strong relations between Ankara and Tripoli.

The agreements will allow for oil and gas exploration in Libyan waters and come three years after the two countries signed a maritime border deal.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tripoli, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said they had signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) aimed at benefiting both countries.

“We’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding on exploration for hydrocarbons in Libya’s territorial waters and on Libyan soil, by mixed Turkish-Libyan companies,” Çavuşoğlu said.

The deals came after a high-level delegation paid a trip to the North African country’s capital for talks on bilateral relations and regional issues.

They follow an agreement Türkiye signed with the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli in 2019 over the Eastern Mediterranean, which demarcated the countries’ shared maritime borders to prevent any fait accompli by regional states. The two countries also signed a military cooperation accord.

“It does not matter what they think,” said Çavuşoğlu when asked if other countries might object to the new agreements.

He stressed that the new accords were between “two sovereign countries – it’s win-win for both, and third countries do not have the right to interfere.”

Mangoush, foreign minister in Libya’s Government of National Unity, said the new deal was “important,” especially in light of “the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions” for energy markets.

Çavuşoğlu was accompanied in Tripoli by a high-level delegation also including Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

The Turkish officials met with their counterparts, as well as Mohamed al-Menfi, chairperson of the Libyan Presidential Council; Abdullah al-Lafi and Musa al-Koni, members of Libya’s Presidential Council; Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, leader of the Tripoli-based unity government, and Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya’s High Council of State.

Türkiye has been a significant supporter of the Tripoli-based GNA. Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye has always stood beside Libya and its people in times of need and stressed it would continue its support without any hesitation.

On elections in Libya, the top Turkish diplomat said it should be a process decided by Libyans, calling for coming up with a roadmap in this regard.

“Elections must be held transparently, fairly and democratically. Election results must be embraced by all parties in the country, it is highly important not only for the national unity but also for political stability, and Türkiye attaches great importance to this,” he added.

In August this year, Libya's capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Dbeibah and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister. It left 32 people dead and 159 injured.

Libya plunged into chaos following the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with myriad armed groups and foreign powers moving in to fill the power vacuum.

The violence, the worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibah and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.