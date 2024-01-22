Türkiye may play a role in Libya's efforts to diversify its energy mix by adding more clean energy resources at a time when the country seeks to expand renewable energy resources and its economy is beginning to recover from the wounds of yearslong political unrest.

In a significant shift in the North African country's energy sector, traditionally dominated by hydrocarbons, the focus is now placed on including renewable energy, driven by increasing energy security concerns and rising demand.

As the country grapples with rapid population growth and the expansion of heavy industry, electricity demand has grown. Currently, crude oil generates nearly 80% of this electricity. However, plans are underway to diversify energy sources.

The generation of gas and hydrogen is expected to account for a greater share of the energy mix in the future, with contributions from renewable sources.

This ambitious plan, set to change the energy dynamics in the North African region, targets a 20% renewable energy mix in Libya's energy sector by 2035.

"Libya as a nation is a big country with a high potential for solar radiation," Abdusalam Elansari, the head of the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, told Anadolu Agency (AA) during the Libya Energy and Economic Summit 2024 in the capital, Tripoli, organized by Energycapital and Power.

According to Elansari, the phased approach will see Libya achieving 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by the end of 2027, progressing to 2.5 gigawatts in 2030, and finally reaching the 4 gigawatts goal by 2035.

Central to this initiative is the "Go Green" program, which focuses on installing rooftop solar systems across Libya's residential, industrial and governmental buildings.

The renewable energy mix will prominently feature solar, wind and concentrated solar power (CSP), Elansari said.

"We are also exploring green hydrogen prospects in partnership with the National Oil Corporation (NOC)," he added, signaling further potential to diversify the country's energy mix.

Elansari acknowledged the challenges in regulatory frameworks and financing and added: "We are working with all our local and international partners and we are organizing a good roadmap to overcome these challenges."

He also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in achieving Libya's renewable energy target.

"Türkiye can be a part of this strategy. It will be a good opportunity for both countries considering their strong historical relationships," Elansari said, adding that his country is open to opportunities with all international companies and investors.

Last week Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told AA that Libya, which has huge solar power potential, can benefit from Türkiye's experience in this sector, advocating for Turkish investment in Libya's renewable energy infrastructure.