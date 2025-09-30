Türkiye has discussed a plan by China's Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) to build a wind turbine facility for some $250 million, a top energy official said on Tuesday.

The facility would have an annual capacity of 2 gigawatts, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on the social media platform X.

Bayraktar said he held a "comprehensive meeting" with senior executives from Dongfang Electric in Ankara, adding that Türkiye aimed to reach an installed capacity of 120 gigawatts in wind and solar energy by 2035.

"While achieving this capacity, we also want to increase our country's turbine and panel production potential," he said, and added the plan would help solidify this goal.

"We evaluated the Chinese company's plan to establish a wind turbine production facility with an annual capacity of 2,000 megawatts in our country with an initial investment of approximately $250 million," Bayraktar said.

Dongfang is one of China's leading state-owned enterprises in the power equipment manufacturing sector, with nearly $10 billion in annual revenue and over 18,000 employees.

Türkiye has limited oil and natural gas resources and suffers from a high current account deficit due to vast energy imports.

It has been incentivizing private sector investments in renewable power plants and has sought to develop domestic resources and expand international partnerships.

Its electricity consumption has tripled in the last two decades and is expected to increase even faster in the coming years due to the long-term energy transformation.

Türkiye currently has around 36,000 MW of installed wind and solar capacity. To achieve the 2035 goal, the government plans to hold capacity allocation tenders of 2,000 MW each year.