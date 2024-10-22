Türkiye and Niger, a mineral-rich African nation, will cooperate on exploring and mining mineral resources, Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Niger's Minister of Mines Abarchi Ousmane in Istanbul and the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in mining, the ministry said.

The deal will promote the exchange of information, official-level meetings, consultations between relevant ministries and institutions, and cooperation in projects of mutual interest and capacity building, the statement read.

In addition, cooperation activities will be carried out to support sustainable development through the mining sectors of both countries, it added.

Türkiye will actively encourage both public and private sector companies to invest in Niger's mining industry, the statement added. Negotiations and information sharing will be prioritized to facilitate mineral exploration and exploitation in specific regions.

Commenting on the deal on X, Bayraktar said: “I believe that with the signatures signed, our ongoing cooperation in the mining field will be carried to further dimensions."

In July, Bayraktar visited the capital of Niger, Niamey, and met with high officials in the country and signed the declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas.