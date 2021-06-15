Water lilies dot Beyşehir Lake in Turkey's Konya

On an area of approximately 8,000 square meters, water lilies cover Lake Beyşehir in the central Anatolian province of Konya, attracting photographers and tourists every year – with or without a pandemic, June 15, 2021.
A boat glides through the lilies, Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey, June 15, 2021.
Beyşehir is Turkey's biggest freshwater lake.
A man maneuvers his boat through the water lilies, Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey, June 15, 2021.
