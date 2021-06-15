Daily Sabah logo

Water lilies dot Beyşehir Lake in Turkey's Konya

by Daily Sabah with DHA Jun 15, 2021 11:47 am +03 +03:00

On an area of approximately 8,000 square meters, water lilies cover Lake Beyşehir in the central Anatolian province of Konya, attracting photographers and tourists every year – with or without a pandemic, June 15, 2021.

A boat glides through the lilies, Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey, June 15, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

A water lily in full bloom on the lake, June 15, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

As much as the water lilies catch the eye, the surrounding environment is just as breathtaking.

(DHA Photo)

Men on a boat admire the layer of water lilies sitting on the lake, Konya, Turkey, Aug. 20, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

Beyşehir is Turkey's biggest freshwater lake.

A man maneuvers his boat through the water lilies, Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey, June 15, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

But beware: there is a fine for those who'd like to pick one of them. A total of TL 73,000 (or about $8,500) can make this a pricey accident.

(DHA Photo)

A man about to dip his stick into the water as he maneuvers through the lilies, Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey.

(DHA Photo)

A wide view of the water lilies covering Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey.

(DHA Photo)

Water lilies covering the shores of Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey, June 15, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

A fisherman rides on his boat through a sea of water lilies in Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Turkey, Aug. 20, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

