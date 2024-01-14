Türkiye is planning an expansion that will feature Europe's third-largest natural gas storage capacity in the coming years.

Heavily dependent on imports for its energy needs, Türkiye has injected vast capital to expand and strengthen its infrastructure and energy networks. It also strives to address climate change and secure a cleaner energy future.

Its strategic geographical position makes it a key transit country for natural gas pipelines from various regions, including Russia, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa.

Enhancing gas storage capacity ensures a more stable and secure gas supply, reducing dependency on external sources and mitigating the risks associated with supply disruptions.

Europe features approximately 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas storage capacity. Germany ranks first with a capacity of 24 bcm, followed by Italy with 16 bcm.

Türkiye, which has many years of experience using natural gas in electricity generation and heating, aims to come in third with a storage capacity of 14.4 bcm, with the expansion works to be completed by 2028.

The country has invested significantly in pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, offshore gas and oil exploration fleets in the last 40 years.

It has intensified its efforts to increase the capacity of natural gas storage facilities. At the heart of this expansion are Türkiye's two flagship storage facilities that constitute important components of the natural gas infrastructure.

The Silivri Underground Natural Gas Storage Facility boasts a capacity of 4.6 bcm and 1.2 bcm can be stored at the Tü z Gölü (Lake Tuz) unit.

New targets

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar last month announced the expansion plan for the Silivri unit last month.

Bayraktar said they are working on a project to increase the capacity here to 5.6 bcm. It means that an additional capacity of 1 bcm.

"We want to increase the capacity of the facility within the next two to three years," the minister added.

Expansion works at the Lake Tuz unit will see storage capacity reach 5.8 billion cubic meters before reaching 8.8 billion cubic meters by 2028, thus reaching a total of 14.4 billion cubic meters.

Türkiye's investments in storage facilities started with the Silivri unit in 2007, followed by the Lake Tuz facility in 2017. These facilities are crucial for ensuring a steady and secure natural gas supply.

On the other hand, large facilities also contribute to Türkiye's preparedness for emergencies or supply disruptions, ensuring a continuous gas supply for domestic and regional needs.

Türkiye's natural gas consumption dropped 8% year-over-year in 2023 to 51.48 billion cubic meters, according to official data.

Türkiye aims to become a significant energy hub in the region. Enhancing gas storage capacity supports the energy hub strategy as well.

Seeking to curb its dependence on external resources, the country has been developing the 710 bcm natural gas field in the Black Sea, which was gradually discovered in August 2020.

In April 2023, it started pumping gas from the Sakarya field off the northwestern Zonguldak province into the national grid through a pipeline linked to an onshore processing plant. The daily gas production from the reserve stands at around 4 million cubic meters (mcm). It is expected to reach a peak of 40 mcm in the coming years.

Having substantial gas storage facilities enhances Türkiye's capability to play this role and supports its ability to store and then re-export gas or balance supply and demand across the region.

Last year, Türkiye signed natural gas export deals with some European countries, such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Each agreement outlines specific quantities and durations for gas exports, underscoring Türkiye's growing role in the European energy landscape.

These agreements not only augment Türkiye's role in European energy security but also reflect its strategic geographical position as a bridge between energy-rich regions and Europe.