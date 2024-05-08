Renewables generated a third of global electricity for the first time ever in 2023, propelled by strong growth in solar and wind power, putting a global target to triple clean energy capacity by 2030 within sight, a report by a think tank said on Wednesday.

In Türkiye, that rate reached 42%, surpassing the world average on robust expansion in electricity generation from clean sources, according to London-based Ember's Global Electricity Review.

Cutting fossil fuel use and emissions in the power sector is seen as vital to meeting global climate targets. More than 100 countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai last year agreed to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The report showed renewable sources provided 30.3% of global electricity last year, up from 29.4% in 2022 as growth in projects, particularly solar, increased capacity.

Combined with nuclear, 39.4% of global electricity now comes from low-carbon sources.

Ember said the world is now at a turning point where solar and wind not only slow emissions growth but actually start to push fossil generation into decline.

"With record construction of solar and wind in 2023, a new era of falling fossil generation is imminent. 2023 was likely the pivot point, marking peak emissions in the power sector," its report read.

"The rise in solar capacity that happened during 2023 really unlocks the possibility that we are able to reach that level of renewables by 2030, and the tripling of capacity that was promised at COP28," Dave Jones, Ember's director of global insights said in an interview.

Renewables have expanded from 19% of global electricity in 2000. Solar and wind generation reached a record share of 13.4% in 2023, which marks a gain of 1.5 percentage points compared to 2022

Solar is accelerating faster than anyone thought possible, according to Jones.

"The decline of power sector emissions is now inevitable. 2023 was likely the pivot point – peak emissions in the power sector – a major turning point in the history of energy," he noted.

"But the pace of emissions falls depends on how fast the renewables revolution continues. The good news is we already know the key enablers that help countries unleash the full potential of solar and wind."

Hydropower at 5-year low

Although it remained the largest source of clean power globally, hydropower generation fell to a five-year low, the report said, mainly due to droughts in China and elsewhere.

Its share in the world's electricity mix dropped 0.6 percentage points to 14.3% – the lowest level since at least 2000 and just 1 percentage point above wind and solar.

The report revealed that 95% of the coal generation rise last year occurred in four countries that were severely affected by droughts: China, India, Vietnam and Mexico.

Nuclear provided 9.1% of global electricity in 2023, unchanged from the previous year.

In 2023, global electricity demand increased by 627 terawatt hours (TWh), or 2.2%, the equivalent of adding the entire electricity demand of Canada (607 TWh).

That brought total global demand to a new record high of 29,471 TWh. Nevertheless, 2023’s growth rate was lower than the 2.5% average growth of the past decade (2012-2022).

More than half of the global additions in solar and wind capacity came in China last year, the report said, with total global solar generation up 23.2% and wind power up 9.8%.

Solar outpaced wind generation growth for the second year running. The 2023 rate made it the fastest-growing source of electricity generation for the 19th year in a row.

Solar reached a 5.5% share of the global electricity mix, up from 4.6% in 2022. Wind still provides a higher share of global electricity, at 7.8% in 2023.

Industry experts have said issues around grid connections and permits for new projects need to be solved for the target to be met.

The report predicted continued renewable growth would see fossil fuel power production fall by 2% in 2024 and push overall fossil fuel power production to less than 60% of global electricity production for the first time since at least 2000, when Ember’s data begins.

"A permanent decline in fossil fuel use in the power sector at a global level is now inevitable, leading to falling sector emissions," the report said.

Still, Ember said demand growth is expected to accelerate going forward as electrification picks up speed alongside growing pressures from technologies like AI and greater demand for cooling, raising the question of whether clean power growth will accelerate fast enough to meet it.

Enormous potential

In Türkiye, wind (10%) and solar (6%) accounted for a combined 16% of the nation's power generation in 2023, but the nation still boasts enormous potential, according to Ember.

Hydroelectric continued to be the country's largest renewable electricity source with 20%.

Heavily dependent on imports for energy needs, Türkiye has, over the past years, managed to increase overall power generation while simultaneously cutting coal generation thanks to an aggressive rise in clean power deployment from wind, solar, geothermal and hydro installations.

It also injected vast capital to expand and strengthen its infrastructure and energy networks.

Türkiye aims to meet 47% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) Net Zero Emissions scenario sets out a global target of 60% renewable electricity by 2030.

In 2023, fossil fuels generated 58% of Türkiye's electricity. Its per capita emissions were similar to the global average, Ember said.

"Türkiye can harness its huge renewables potential to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel imports and avoid being left behind," the report said.

Ember Türkiye Leader Ufuk Alparslan emphasized that Türkiye made an advantageous start in the renewable energy revolution compared to many other countries thanks to its enormous hydroelectric resources.

"However, hydroelectricity is sensitive to drought. Utilizing our other potentials, especially rooftop and floating solar power plants, will increase energy security by ensuring the protection of our country against the variability in hydroelectric production," Alparslan said.