As regional energy security gains significance, Türkiye's strategic location, developing energy infrastructure and experience in market reforms are reinforcing its critical position in the regional energy landscape.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) Chair Andrijana Nelkova-Chuchuk described Türkiye as a natural bridge between energy resources and the markets that depend on them, making it a key player in regional energy security.

"Türkiye holds a distinctive position in the wider energy map of our region. Its location at the meeting point of several major supply areas and demand centers gives it a natural role of a connector between energy sources and the markets that depend on them," Nelkova-Chuchuk said.

She stressed that geography alone is not enough to guarantee energy security. "What turns geographic potential into real security is the combination of infrastructure, well-functioning markets and sound regulation," she added.

She noted that Türkiye's contribution to regional gas security is primarily based on the diversification of supply sources and transportation routes, which strengthens the resilience of neighboring markets.

According to Nelkova-Chuchuk, predictable and transparent tariffs, fair capacity allocation, interoperability between systems and reliable access to infrastructure remain among the key regulatory priorities in gas markets.

She added that regulatory cooperation can provide significant benefits in these areas.

In electricity markets, Nelkova-Chuchuk said the rapid growth of renewable energy investments is increasing the importance of cross-border electricity trade and system integration.

"As renewable generation continues to grow across the region, the ability to trade and balance power across borders becomes increasingly important, and interconnection plays a central role in that," she said.

She highlighted interconnection capacity, congestion management, system balancing and close coordination among transmission system operators as critical factors for strengthening regional electricity security.

Nelkova-Chuchuk also underlined the importance of building confidence among market participants through transparent rules and stable regulatory frameworks. "Transparent rules, non-discriminatory access and stable and predictable regulatory decisions can facilitate cross-border market engagement," she said.

Experience sharing key for regional cooperation

Nelkova-Chuchuk said that the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has made valuable contributions to ERRA as one of its founding and most active members.

She noted that Türkiye has implemented substantial reforms across its energy markets over the years and that its experience serves as a useful reference for regulators undergoing similar transitions.

"The real value of a platform like ERRA is the opportunity to exchange practical experience, what worked, what proved more difficult, and how approaches can be adapted to national circumstances," she said.

She said cooperation between Turkish and Balkan energy regulators could bring significant benefits in areas such as market liberalization, digitalization, smart metering, cybersecurity, energy storage and the development of more flexible power systems.

Green transition opportunities

Nelkova-Chuchuk said the green energy transition taking place across the Balkans is creating important opportunities for Turkish energy companies and investors.

She noted that regulatory frameworks across the region are designed to provide equal opportunities to all qualified investors through transparent and predictable market rules.

Developers with strong regional experience and technical capacity, including many Turkish companies, are well-positioned to benefit as these markets continue to develop, she said.

Nelkova-Chuchuk added that permitting procedures and grid access have become increasingly important factors in attracting renewable energy investments.

"Investors look at the whole project development process and clearer, more efficient and more predictable procedures make a real difference," she said.

Transparent grid access procedures, realistic network planning and fair cost allocation mechanisms are becoming increasingly critical as renewable energy projects seek connection to electricity networks.

The development of flexibility resources, particularly energy storage and demand response solutions, is also gaining importance across the region, she added.

Nelkova-Chuchuk said the Balkans offer growing opportunities for renewable energy investments, adding that further growth will require transparent processes, predictable regulation and improvements in permitting and grid planning.

"The region is becoming more attractive for renewable investment, and the direction of regulatory reform is encouraging," she said.