Türkiye is poised to have a more predictable energy market next year as 2024 was a year of breakthroughs in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy, a chairperson of a local association said Thursday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Global Energy Association Chairperson Murat Dilek commented on the developments in the energy sector in 2024, highlighting that natural gas and oil exploration activities have extended beyond Türkiye's territorial waters to Africa.

He emphasized that progress in oil extraction, particularly in Gabar, is the most significant development in the hydrocarbon sector, adding that industrial investments will also increase in the new year.

Dilek also recalled that with the new strategy document announced for the renewable energy sector in October, Türkiye had raised its wind and solar energy targets for 2035.

Türkiye aims to quadruple its wind and solar energy power capacity to 120,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035, according to the road map announced by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

"2024 has been a year of breakthroughs in both hydrocarbons and renewable energy. Starting from 2025, Türkiye will have a more predictable energy market," he told AA.

"Steps such as the development of new models in renewable energy and energy storage, and the announcement of 2,000 MW Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) tenders annually, have contributed significantly to predictability in the energy sector. Another key development this year has been the HIT-30 program announced in September. It aims to strengthen the domestic industrial side of the renewable energy sector, which has already reached a significant level of advancement," he pointed out.

Dilek further explained that these initiatives and programs introduced in 2024, coupled with expected regulations on aggregation and ancillary services, will usher in "a new era" in renewable energy in 2025. He anticipates significant momentum in areas such as energy storage, power plants and industrial investments.

Türkiye imports a significant portion of its energy needs but has ramped up its solar and wind expansion in recent years as it seeks to curb dependence on foreign sources.

Yusuf Günay, president of the Green Hydrogen Producers Association (H2DER), pointed out that despite Donald Trump's election as president of the U.S., who is known for his distant stance on renewable energy, a determined global commitment in this field persists.

Günay remarked that the U.S., despite Trump, appears resolute in not stepping back from advancing its renewable energy sector.

Green hydrogen

"In the past two years, the confirmed financial investments in green hydrogen projects in the U.S. have reached $75 billion. Meanwhile, the European Union is implementing over 90 hydrogen valleys. Germany leads the transformation and views Türkiye as a valuable supplier," Güney said.

He further said energy corridors are being established from Northern Europe and Azerbaijan to the EU.

He added that Kazakhstan is investing $50 billion in a green hydrogen production facility supported by wind and solar power plants.

At the same time, he also noted that China dominates 97% of global solar panel production, creating a monopoly.

"China has also made significant progress in electrolyzers, the primary method for green hydrogen production, and already controls 47% of the global market," said Güney.

Regarding Türkiye's efforts, Günay highlighted that the national energy strategy's green hydrogen road map is advancing decisively.

Moreover, he stressed the need to establish a dedicated authority for hydrogen and said, "Regulations, standardization, and certification must be completed swiftly."

"Special Green Hydrogen Production Industrial Zones should be declared, and off-grid wind and solar energy resources should be directed toward green hydrogen production. As renewable energy production increases, hydrogen usage areas should also develop because green hydrogen is the future," he remarked.

Offshore wind farms

Murat Durak, chairperson of the Offshore Wind Energy Association (DÜRED), noted that oceanographic and technical measurements for offshore wind farms began in 2024, along with steps related to credit and financing opportunities.

He suggested that offshore wind farm applications could be developed for Türkiye's various seas. He said: "We expect areas for wind farms near the coast to be announced in 2025, particularly along Izmir and Aegean coasts, which are rich in wind potential. Nearshore wind farm investments can be realized in these areas."

"Nearshore wind farms have transformer and switchgear connections on land, offering investors feasibility advantages compared to offshore projects in distant waters. These projects can be implemented at more reasonable costs. Meanwhile, measurements have begun in three offshore YEKA zones announced in Marmara, and we expect the first tender announcement in 2026," he concluded.