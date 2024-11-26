Türkiye presented on Monday its plans and goals for renewable energy capacity expansion and clean energy transformation by 2035 to investors at a meeting in London.

It marked the inaugural session of the Presidential Investment Office's special tour, which includes stops in the U.K., France, the Netherlands and Germany, to showcase opportunities in Türkiye’s renewable energy market.

Türkiye's renewable energy capacity goals and clean energy strategies by 2035 and investor incentives, including tariff models, were detailed at the event.

In his remarks, Türkiye's ambassador to the U.K., Osman Koray Ertaş, highlighted the growing global challenges posed by climate change. He emphasized that Türkiye is addressing these issues through serious transformation plans and is committed to supporting green energy investments.

Zeynel Kılınç, vice president of the Investment Office, described the London session as the first step of the tour and recognized the U.K. as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

He provided insights into Türkiye’s investment opportunities, renewable energy goals and upcoming renewable energy resource area competitions, making the country’s investment environment favorable for investors.

Kılınç also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to achieving its 2053 net zero emissions target, with clean energy transformation being a central focus.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar earlier outlined Türkiye's long-term energy strategy, which focuses on five areas: increasing renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, expanding nuclear power generation, adopting new technologies such as hydrogen and battery storage and investing in critical minerals and rare earth elements.

By 2035, Bayraktar noted, Türkiye has set ambitious goals, including increasing its combined wind and solar energy capacity from 30 gigawatts (GW) to 120 gigawatts. He said that achieving these targets would require at least $80 billion in investments.