Türkiye broke the record in daily electricity consumption on Wednesday, only a day after the earlier all-time high, according to figures compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday.

Daily electricity consumption increased by 1% on Wednesday compared to the previous day, reaching a record high of 1,159,382 megawatt-hours (MWh), according to official figures from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) on Thursday.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 56,758 MWh at 3 p.m. local time (12 p.m. GMT), data from TEIAŞ showed.

The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 37,486 megawatt-hours at 7 a.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT).

The country recorded its previous historical peak consumption on July 9, when daily electricity consumption reached 1,147,848 MWh. Heavy use of air conditioners amid the seasonal high temperatures and increased agricultural irrigation results in record electricity consumption.

Electricity production amounted to 1,157,617 MWh on Wednesday, marking an increase of 1.15% compared to Tuesday.

Electricity production from natural gas plants constituted 22.9% of total generation, while imported coal and hydroelectricity plants contributed 19.9% and 15.8%, respectively.

On Wednesday, the country's electricity exports amounted to 6,859 MWh and imports totaled 8,415 MWh.