Türkiye is set to restart renewable energy auctions next year, with plans to offer at least 2,000 megawatts (MW) of new capacity annually until 2035 to boost investment in the sector, a report said Wednesday.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will resume auctions for specially designated renewable energy zones, known by their Turkish acronym YEKA, the Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ministry is also said to exploring strategies to push companies holding unused licenses for wind and solar projects to move forward with construction.

This issue of unused licenses is limiting opportunities for new investors, Ufuk Alparslan, regional lead at energy research firm Ember, told Bloomberg.

He noted that limited grid capacity has turned some auctions into highly competitive races, with many projects still stuck in the planning phase.

Under the 2022-2035 National Energy Plan, Türkiye aims to add an average of about 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity a year, including 3.1 GW of solar power and 1.4 GW of wind energy.