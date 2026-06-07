Türkiye is rapidly bolstering its position in the global wind energy sector and it carries further potential to become a strategic "green energy corridor" between Europe and Asia, according to Ben Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Annual wind power installations in Türkiye reached 2.1 gigawatts (MW), making it the second-highest in Europe.

"This could rise to around 2.5 MW this year, while the long-term ambition of 7 gigawatts per year is very significant," Backwell told Anadolu Agency (AA) in a recent interview.

He noted that Türkiye is not only expanding its domestic market but is also becoming a key player in the global supply chain, with Turkish wind companies now exporting to around 40-50 countries worldwide.

Backwell said Türkiye is well placed to benefit from both steady growth in Europe and rapid expansion in Asia, adding that the country could act as a "corridor" for green electricity flows and supply chain integration between the two regions.

Türkiye's growing role in the renewable energy sector is also attracting greater international attention in climate and energy discussions.

Referring to international climate diplomacy, Backwell said cooperation is ongoing ahead of COP31, noting close engagement with Turkish authorities and institutions.

Backwell said the Global Renewables Alliance is supporting the creation of a renewable energy hub at COP to showcase Turkish renewable energy companies and facilitate connections with international investors.

'End of fossil fuel era'

Looking beyond Türkiye, Backwell said the global energy system is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by the rapid expansion of renewable energy.

Commenting on global energy crises and fossil fuel volatility, Backwell said the current transition marks a turning point in the global energy system.

"This moment will be remembered as the end of the fossil fuel era," he said, adding that countries increasingly want to avoid geopolitical risks and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

He stressed that renewable energy is already covering most of the growth in electricity demand and is becoming the dominant force in the power sector.

Investment, grid infrastructure challenges

Despite strong momentum in renewable energy deployment, Backwell said significant infrastructure challenges remain.

Backwell noted that global capital is available for the energy transition, but stressed the importance of directing investment toward the right infrastructure, particularly electricity grids.

He said bottlenecks in grid development and deployment remain a key challenge, but also an opportunity if supportive policy and investment frameworks are put in place.

According to Backwell, accelerating electrification, digitalization, and industrial decarbonization will be central to the next phase of the energy transition, with renewable energy set to play a leading role.