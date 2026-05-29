Türkiye's installed electricity capacity rose to 125,410 megawatts (MW) as of the end of April, according to official data, propelled by a rapid growth in variable renewable sources such as solar and wind.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said renewable sources accounted for 62.5% of total installed capacity, equivalent to 78,377 megawatts. The ministry also reported that domestically sourced capacity reached 71.7% of the total electricity mix.

Solar energy has emerged as the fastest-growing segment in Türkiye's power system, reaching 26,769 megawatts and accounting for 21.3% of total installed capacity.

Wind power increased to 15,075 megawatts, representing 12% of total capacity.

Together, wind and solar reached 41,844 megawatts, or 33.3% of Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity, meaning roughly one-third of installed capacity now comes from the two renewable sources alone.

Renewables dominate

Hydropower remains the single largest source of installed capacity at 32,338 megawatts, or 25.8%, followed by natural gas at 25,013 megawatts (20%).

Domestic coal accounted for 11,565 megawatts (9.2%), while imported coal stood at 10,456 megawatts (8.3%).

Smaller contributors included biomass at 2,396 megawatts (1.9%) and geothermal energy at 1,798 megawatts (1.4%).

Türkiye aims to raise combined wind and solar installed capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

To support the expansion, it plans to invest around $30 billion.

Expansion plans

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye had built a 26,769-megawatt solar capacity from scratch over the past 13 years.

Bayraktar said solar power is expected to soon become the largest single source in the system.

"By the end of this year, solar power will surpass hydropower to reach the top spot in total installed capacity," he noted.

He added that renewable energy continues to expand its share in line with Türkiye's long-term climate and energy targets, including its 2035 net-zero emissions ambition.

The minister also pointed to record additions in wind and solar capacity in recent years and said further expansion would be marked by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at an upcoming mass ceremony for renewable energy investments scheduled for next week.