The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry disclosed on Monday the winning bids for seven wind power projects (WPP) in four provinces with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW).

The tenders were held under the Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) RES-2026 scheme and attracted 11 companies.

Following the opening of the sealed financial bids, the tenders moved to an auction process based on a participation fee of 10,000 euros ($11,200).

The tenders were held to allocate electricity grid connection capacity for seven projects in Sivas, Balıkesir, Manisa and Kütahya.

The ceiling price was set at 5.50 euros per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while the floor price was 3.50 euros per kWh.

Metgün Enerji Yatırımları submitted the winning bid for the 320 MW R26-Sivas WPP project, offering 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity and a contribution fee of 30,000 euros per MW.

Poyraz Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim made the highest offer for the 140 MW R26-Balıkesir-1 WPP project in the ninth round, bidding 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity and a contribution fee of 42,000 eurıs per MW.

Egesa Elektrik Inşaat Enerji Üretim submitted the winning bid for the 235 MW R26-Balıkesir-2 WPP project in the third round, offering 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity.

Fe Girişim Enerji Üretimi İnşaat ve Dış Ticaret secured the tender for the 170 MW R26-Balıkesir-3 WPP project in the fourth round, offering 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity and a contribution fee of 20,000 euros per MW.

Fe Girişim Enerji Üretimi İnşaat ve Dış Ticaret also made the highest offer for the 140 MW R26-Balıkesir-4 WPP project in the 32nd round, offering 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity and a contribution fee of 154,000 euros per MW.

Egesa Elektrik Inşaat Enerji Üretim secured the 235 MW R26-Manisa WPP tender in the fourth round, offering 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity and a contribution fee of 16,000 euros per MW.

Ecogreen Elektrik Enerji Üretim submitted the winning bid for the 260 MW R26-Kütahya WPP tender in the 17th round, offering 3.50 euros per kWh for electricity and a contribution fee of 72,000 euros per MW.