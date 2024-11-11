Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has set a target to increase the share of domestic resources in electricity generation to 63% by 2028 as part of its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan.

The plan, which outlines a roadmap for sustainable energy security and addresses the country's unique energy needs, aims to enhance domestic production and reduce dependency on foreign energy sources.

The plan aims to generate 270 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually from domestic resources by 2028.

It also targets increasing the installed capacity of solar power plants to 33,100 megawatts and wind power plants to 19,300 megawatts. Additionally, the plan envisions bringing 4,800 megawatts of nuclear energy capacity online.

Other objectives in the plan include raising daily domestic crude oil production to 210,000 barrels, natural gas output to 42.5 million cubic meters, and increasing natural gas storage capacity to 12 billion cubic meters. It also targets annual mining exports to reach $10 billion.

Seven main goals have been outlined in the plan, including ensuring sustainable energy supply security, reducing dependency on foreign energy, transitioning to net-zero carbon energy, enhancing safe and sustainable mining, and increasing national and international effectiveness in energy and mining markets.

It also emphasizes supporting local technology development in energy and natural resources.

Specific measures include strengthening the national electricity grid, expanding renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, and promoting green hydrogen and renewable gas value chains.

The plan aims to enhance the mining sector, focusing on critical minerals and ensuring mining activities are conducted safely and sustainably.

The ministry plans to increase integration with international energy and mining markets to boost trade and improve investment opportunities.

Technology development and R&D in energy and natural resources will be prioritized, emphasizing localizing equipment and technology.

The ministry will strengthen its institutional infrastructure, improve governance at affiliated agencies, and enhance digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities. It also aims to bolster disaster and emergency response capacities.