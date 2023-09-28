Türkiye has agreed to send 2 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas daily to Moldova starting Oct. 1, its state energy company announced Thursday, following a major deal for the exports with Romania announced a day earlier.

According to a statement from the Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ), it was reported that negotiations with many countries and companies for new export agreements are ongoing, in line with the 'Energy Century' vision.

The statement emphasized that BOTAŞ continues to ensure Europe's energy supply security with the consecutive export agreements it has been making, thanks to its infrastructure investments, advanced transmission system, geographical location and the advantages provided by its strong infrastructure.

The statement also pointed out the agreement was signed Thursday between Burhan Özcan, the chairperson and general manager of BOTAŞ, and Nicolai Gaborak, the general manager of East Gas Energy Trading company.

"As part of the goal of positioning our country as a natural gas trading hub and under the title of 'Türkiye's and Europe's Energy,' BOTAŞ added another European country to the list of countries where it exports natural gas, actively participating in the region and especially in the Moldovan energy market, by signing a natural gas export agreement with East Gas Energy Trading company," the statement said.

Türkiye entered into agreements to send gas to several countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, over the course of the past couple of months.