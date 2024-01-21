The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources announced Saturday that Türkiye, boasting 73.2% of the world’s boron reserves, continued its global leadership with 63% of the total market share in 2023.

A post shared on the ministry's account on the X platform, formerly Twitter, highlighted the global boron reserve ratios among countries.

It was noted that Türkiye, possessing 73.2% of the world’s boron reserves, has known boron deposits located in Eskişehir's Kırka, Kütahya's Emet, Balıkesir's Bigadiç and Bursa's Kestelek districts.

The post highlighted that in Türkiye, boron is used with a distribution of 51% in glass, 17% in agriculture, 14% in ceramics, 1% in detergents and 17% in other sectors.

According to the post, following Türkiye, comes Russia with 7.8% in global boron reserves and the United States with 6.2%.

Boron carbide is an important material used in defense, nuclear, metallurgy, automotive and mechanical parts production industries.

Türkiye is home to 70 different types of natural resources and is actively involved in the international trade of 60 of these minerals.

The country is well-known for having some of the world's top deposits of vital minerals, including boron, marble, trona, feldspar, barite, gypsum, chromium and cement.