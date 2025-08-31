Türkiye has seen a rapid breakthrough in installed capacity and is one of the fastest-growing countries in Europe in terms of renewable energy sources in recent years, an expert said on Sunday.

“It is making a rapid breakthrough in installed capacity. This also contributes to energy independence,” said professor Gürkan Selçuk Kumbaroğlu, the chairperson of the organizing committee of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) Middle East and Central Asia (MECA) Conference.

Kumbaroğlu, who is also Vice Rector of Boğaziçi University, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) recalled that Antalya is an important city in many fields such as diplomacy, tourism, and agriculture, while evaluating an energy summit planned later this year.

Recalling that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is held in the city every year, Kumbaroğlu said they would be organizing the Energy Summit in Antalya on Dec. 4-6 under Türkiye’s hosting.

“This will be the second summit of the International Association for Energy Economics in Antalya. There has been a 10-year break. Hopefully, we will be in Antalya more frequently from now on. We are supporting Antalya’s advancement in energy, just as in diplomacy,” he said.

He also pointed out that “energy diplomacy” is among the key topics, noting that they are in an era of energy transformation.

Highlighting the importance of discussing how this transformation will unfold, who will take the lead, sustainability, and the factors driving the transition, Kumbaroğlu said: “There are geopolitical pressures at play. In all these areas, we organize conferences to bring this process to the best outcome together with global and regional actors, to optimize it, to address the challenges, and to examine possible solutions.”

He also referred to the IAEE MECA 2025 Conference as "a significant summit in the field of energy."

Moreover, he noted that Türkiye’s installed renewable energy capacity was 72,898 megawatts (MW) as of July, and that this figure has since surpassed 73,000 megawatts.

Indeed, the latest figures shared by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry revealed on Sunday that renewable capacity now stands at 73,477 MW while accounting for 61.1% of total capacity. Installed electricity capacity reached 120,163 MW, it also said.

Kumbaroğlu stressed that global energy demand is rising rapidly, adding that in the last 10 years, electricity demand has increased at twice the rate of total energy demand.

Therefore, he explained, electrification is now a central issue, and they are focusing on topics such as electricity generation, consumption, and transmission.

Referring to the upcoming Climate Law, Kumbaroğlu pointed out that carbon markets are expected to be expanded and implemented through pilot schemes.

“In energy, the focus has now shifted, especially to sustainability. Sustainability rests on three pillars: environment, economy, and society. It is evaluated through this three-pillar approach," he suggested.

"Renewable energy sources stand out in this sustainability framework," he added.

"In recent years, Türkiye has been among the fastest-growing countries in Europe in renewable energy sources. It is making rapid advances in installed capacity, which also contributes to energy independence. Moreover, when technology is produced domestically, additional support is provided under the legislative framework," he furthered.

"Especially in our geography, the defense industry is of great importance. A strong defense industry is a prerequisite for energy independence; defense and energy are critical, intertwined sectors," said the professor.