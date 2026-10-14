A top Turkish official highlighted on Wednesday the importance of resource diversification against global energy challenges and uncertainty, suggesting that energy security is a fundamental "national security priority."

Countries must diversify their energy sources and supply routes amid mounting global uncertainty, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Addressing the opening of Liquid Gas Week 2026 in Istanbul, held in Türkiye for the first time, Bayraktar said: "We cannot afford to depend on a single energy resource, a single supplier, technology or transportation route."

Held under the theme "Resilience in a Changing World," the event brings together industry representatives for conference sessions, side events and business meetings. An exhibition also showcases the latest products and services in the sector.

Bayraktar said the energy sector had faced one crisis after another in recent years, from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions to trade wars and armed conflicts.

He recalled traveling to Riyadh on Monday for the World Petroleum Congress, saying the airport had been hit by missiles just hours before he landed.

"I hope this does not become our new normal. But we must recognize that we may be entering an era of constant crises and uncertainties," he added.

The sector must adapt, he said, adding: "Energy security is a fundamental national security priority."

Providing reliable and affordable energy was becoming harder as the global economy underwent a major energy transition, Bayraktar said.

He called for resilient energy systems supported by realistic, balanced policies, with diversification at their core.

"Diversification is at the center of these smart policies. We cannot afford to rely on a single energy source, a single supplier, technology, or transportation route," the minister said.

He also pointed out that providing reliable and affordable energy has become more difficult in the period when the global economy is undergoing an energy transformation.

LPG's role in energy security

Bayraktar also said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was sometimes overshadowed by oil and natural gas in global energy discussions, despite its contribution to supply security and drew attention to the importance of LPG.

"With its flexibility, portability and accessibility, LPG provides an important alternative for millions of consumers, particularly in times of supply disruptions," he said.

In Türkiye, LPG has been used for decades to cook meals and fuel vehicles, he said. The country ranked second in Europe in total LPG consumption last year and was the world’s second-largest autogas consumer.

Türkiye also led the world in the number of autogas stations and LPG-powered vehicles, he said.

"We have approximately 10,000 autogas stations, dealers and 5.2 million LPG-powered vehicles, representing around 30% of our registered vehicle fleet," Bayraktar said and added that Turkish companies were taking their experience into other markets.

"Beyond market size, scale and commercial success, we see LPG as an important tool in addressing global energy access issues," he noted.

Expanding access to clean cooking

Bayraktar also highlighted LPG's role in expanding access to clean cooking, noting that around 2 billion people worldwide still lack access to clean cooking despite decades of technological progress.

"We cannot speak about an inclusive energy transition while billions of people remain without access to basic modern energy services," he said.

"And this is where LPG can make a real difference."

Clean cooking is also among the issues Türkiye seeks to bring to the global agenda at COP31 in Antalya in November.

"We believe climate action must go hand in hand with energy access and economic development," he said.

Bayraktar said that beyond clean cooking, LPG continues to provide important benefits in transportation, heating and industrial applications.

"Its portability and limited infrastructure requirements also make it particularly valuable during natural disasters and emergencies," he said.

Bayraktar outlined three priorities for the industry: diversifying supplies and strengthening infrastructure; making LPG safer and more affordable for communities without modern energy services; and investing in efficiency, safety and lower-carbon solutions.

Türkiye was ready to work with international partners on those goals, he said.

"The future of energy will not depend on a single fuel or technology. It will require a combination of solutions that respond to the different needs and circumstances of countries," he concluded.