A Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) owned by Türkiye's state firm, Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ), will operate abroad for the first time under an agreement with Egypt's state energy firm EGAS, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

Bayraktar met with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi and his delegation at the ministry in Ankara.

Marking the centenary of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Egypt, Bayraktar said the two sides had signed key agreements to boost energy cooperation.

The ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that "institutionalizes our collaboration in hydrocarbons and mining," he said.

"This includes plans to carry out joint efforts and enhance technical knowledge-sharing in strategic areas such as oil, natural gas, geothermal energy, hydrogen and critical minerals," he added.

He described the move as a flexible and efficient model that would support natural gas supply security for both countries.

"With the agreement signed between our national energy company BOTAS and Egypt's public energy company EGAS, an FSRU from BOTAŞ's fleet will be deployed abroad temporarily for the first time," the minister said.

"I sincerely believe these steps will open a new chapter in Türkiye-Egypt energy relations and wish the best for both nations," he added.