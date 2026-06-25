​​​​​​Türkiye is set to unveil its new energy transition targets at COP31 this November, with electrification at the center of its long-term energy strategy, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Answering reporters' questions on the sidelines of London Climate Action Week, Bayraktar said the update coincides with the fifth year of Türkiye's long-term energy plan, which is revised every five years.

"It is very important for our president to announce Türkiye's new targets to the world in Antalya," Bayraktar said, adding that rapid electrification is essential for both the country's energy strategy and global climate goals.

He said Türkiye, as COP31 president, has set raising global electrification to 35% by 2035 as a key target of the summit's action agenda. He described the goal as ambitious but necessary to meet international climate objectives.

Electricity already accounts for around 65% of Türkiye's domestic energy supply, making further electrification a strategic tool for reducing import dependency while strengthening energy security, he added.

Expanding sectors with higher local production is a strategic move to reduce dependence on imports, he said.

He said the recent Strait of Hormuz crisis highlighted not only supply risks but also the economy's exposure to fuel price volatility, particularly in diesel and aviation fuel markets, reinforcing the need to accelerate electrification across all sectors.

As part of that strategy, Türkiye expects between 6 million and 8 million electric vehicles to be on its roads by 2035.

Of the country's roughly 32 million vehicles, around 5.5 million are diesel-powered passenger cars, and replacing half of them with EVs could significantly reduce diesel imports, Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar said that electrification currently stands at around 0.5% in transportation, compared with 55% in commercial buildings, 22% in residential buildings and 29% in industry.

He reiterated Türkiye's target of reaching 120 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind and solar capacity by 2035, requiring annual additions of 8 to 10 GW.

Bayraktar estimated renewable energy investments at around $80 billion through 2035, with another $80 billion needed for transmission, distribution and grid infrastructure, bringing total investment requirements to $160 billion.

Bayraktar also added that Türkiye is working closely with international financial institutions to mobilize financing for the projects.

Speaking to international investors in London on Wednesday, Bayraktar said total energy investment needs through 2035, including nuclear power, could reach $200 billion.