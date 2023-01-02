Türkiye is set to sell natural gas to Bulgaria, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Monday, adding that the agreement in this regard will be signed between the countries on Tuesday.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov previously said that negotiations are considering using 1 billion cubic meters of capacity from Türkiye’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

Hristov, in a statement to reporters on Dec. 23, maintained that they did not have any problems in purchasing LNG, but that they had problems with the area where it will be unloaded.

Saying the Revithoussa LNG Terminal is used in Greece, Hristov said: “This terminal is very busy. Our agreement for the floating LNG storage and gasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupoli begins in 2024. We still need an extra billion cubic meters of capacity.”

He said they were negotiating to reserve a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters per year from the LNG terminals in Türkiye and to transfer the gas from Türkiye’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) network to their border.

Noting that they can use any terminal in Türkiye, Hristov noted the agreements will be signed with different LNG suppliers for supply security.

Türkiye currently transfers pipeline gas to Bulgaria and further Europe via TurkStream natural gas pipeline.

With an annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, the TurkStream was commissioned in early 2020.

The pipeline comprises two 930-kilometer (577.88-mile) offshore lines, and two separate onshore lines that are 142 and 70 kilometers long.

The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Türkiye’s domestic customers, while the second carries Russian gas further to Europe through Bulgaria.