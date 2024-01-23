Türkiye's energy and natural resources minister and the investment minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed Tuesday the roadmap for energy cooperation following the signing of multiple agreements in the number of fields between the two nations last year.

Alparslan Bayraktar met with the UAE's Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, who is also the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) in Ankara, the Turkish minister said on X, formerly Twitter, sharing photos from the meeting.

The two ministers discussed the road map for realizing bilateral energy agreements signed last year, Bayraktar added.

Türkiye and the UAE signed 13 deals worth $50.7 billion in July 2023, the Turkish Communications Directorate confirmed. In a statement, the directorate said that both sides have agreed to establish a High-Level Strategic Council to be chaired by the presidents of Türkiye and the UAE.

"We will strengthen our relations with new projects in the field of energy and together, we will carry our regional cooperation further," Bayraktar said.

Following the recent rapprochement and warming ties, UAE emerged as a market where Türkiye achieved the highest export increase throughout 2023, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data. The shipments rose to nearly $5.92 billion (TL 179.2 billion) from $3.65 billion in 2022.