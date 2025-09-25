Türkiye and the United States have taken a major step to expand their energy partnership, signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation at the White House, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Thursday.

Bayraktar, who attended the leaders’ meeting, said the agreement marks the beginning of a new process that will deepen the long-standing, multidimensional partnership between Türkiye and the U.S. in the field of nuclear energy.

Following the talks, Bayraktar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the memorandum in the presence of the two leaders.

“I hope the work to be carried out under this agreement will generate mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period,” Bayraktar said.

The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation on civilian nuclear technology, investment, and energy security as Türkiye seeks to diversify its energy resources and expand its role in the global clean energy transition.