Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Venezuelan Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez on Monday discussed potential collaborations in oil and natural gas exploration and production.

Bayraktar recalled the memorandum of understanding in the fields of oil and natural gas signed between the two countries in January in Caracas, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation.

During discussions in the capital Ankara, “we agreed to take concrete steps within the framework of this agreement and develop new collaborations in the exploration, production, and trade of oil and natural gas," the minister wrote on social media platform X.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in energy cooperation between Türkiye and Venezuela, with both countries aiming to enhance their partnership in the energy sector.

Earlier this year, following a meeting with the oil-rich country's president, Nicolas Maduro, in the capital Caracas, Bayraktar had pledged to deepen cooperation with Venezuela in energy and mining.