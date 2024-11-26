Türkiye said late on Monday it is in discussions with the United States to secure a Russia sanctions waiver so it can continue paying for natural gas, warning of major repercussions for the nation that depends on energy imports.

"These sanctions will affect Türkiye. We cannot pay, if we cannot pay we cannot buy the goods. The Foreign Ministry is in talks," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Bayraktar told reporters in Ankara.

Last week, the United States targeted Russia's largest remaining non-sanctioned bank, Gazprombank, as President Joe Biden steps up actions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine before he leaves office in January.

Partially owned by Kremlin-owned gas company Gazprom, the lender played a role in remaining Russian natural gas supplies to Europe by handling payments from foreign customers.

Bayraktar cited Türkiye's need for natural gas heading into the winter. Türkiye relies heavily on gas imports, particularly during the winter months, to meet domestic and industrial energy demands.

"Our industry and households need gas," Bayraktar said. "Within the framework of supply security, we depend on Russian gas."

Referring to previous waivers when Washington sanctioned Iran, he said Türkiye needs something similar when it comes to Gazprombank for it to secure supply.

"If such an exemption is not granted to Türkiye, it will directly impact us. At this point Russia is not the target, Türkiye is the direct target (of these sanctions)."

The timing of the sanctions has added a layer of complexity to the situation.

Bayraktar criticized the Biden administration for imposing the measures just weeks before the U.S. presidential transition to Donald Trump's administration, a move he suggested could have long-term ramifications.

"The problem with sanctions is that they can be imposed overnight, but lifting them takes much longer," he said.

On debates that the sanctions were meant to create difficulties for the incoming Trump administration, Bayraktar said: "Their internal politics are not my concern. My priority is to ensure my country gets the gas it needs."

Türkiye imports almost all its gas needs and Russia is the top supplier, providing more than 50% of its pipeline imports.